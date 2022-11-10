Icelandair Adds Two European Routes

Icelandair is adding two European destinations to its network during the summer 2023 season, one of which is brand new for the carrier. From Reykjavik Keflavik (KEF), the airline will open its first service to Prague (PRG) and resume flights to Barcelona (BCN).

The seasonal destination of Prague will be operated from June 1 to the end of October 2023, with four flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“This is the first time we have offered scheduled flights to Prague, and we see great opportunities in the convenient connecting times to our flights to and from North America,” Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said. “This way we can increase connectivity between the two markets as well as connecting the people of Iceland and Prague.”

Jaroslav Filip, Prague Airport aviation business director, added that the new route will support inbound and outbound tourism, as well as providing transfer opportunities via Reykjavik.

Barcelona will be offered twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays from April through October, with a Thursday service operating from June to August. Icelandair previously served the Spanish city seasonally from 2013 to 2017 and then again in summer 2021.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Icelandair will face competition on both routes. During the summer 2022 season, Icelandic LCC Play served both Barcelona and Prague, while Vueling Airlines served KEF-BCN, and Czech Airlines operated KEF-PRG.

The latest schedules filed for summer 2023 show that Play will again serve both destinations and Vueling will continue to offer KEF-BCN.