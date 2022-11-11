JetSmart Set For Argentina-Brazil Debut

Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has authorized JetSmart Argentina to begin scheduled international operations in the country.

The ULCC intends to operate its first flights between Argentina and Brazil on Dec. 6, connecting Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE) with Rio de Janeiro Galeao (GIG). Service will initially be three times per week, rising to 4X-weekly by the end of the month.

“Regulatory changes that make the national market more attractive and increase competition have been carried out in recent years by the agency,” a statement by ANAC said.

The Argentinian carrier will become the second airline in the JetSmart group to fly to Brazil, alongside its Chilean parent.

The company’s inaugural flights to Brazil took place in December 2019, linking Santiago (SCL) with Salvador (SSA) followed by Foz do Iguacu (IGU) the next month.

JetSmart’s service between Chile and Brazil has been suspended since April 2022, but data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Santiago-Foz do Iguacu flights are slated to resume in December, operating twice a week.

In addition, JetSmart plans to launch a 6X-weekly Santiago-Rio de Janeiro Galeao route on Dec. 28 using Airbus A320s.

In the Buenos Aires-Rio de Janeiro market, the carrier will face strong competition from five carriers. For the week commencing Nov. 7, Flybondi serves EZE-GID twice a day, while earlier this month Emirates resumes its Dubai (DXB)- Rio de Janeiro Galeao-Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini service.

Elsewhere, between Buenos Aires Aeroparque J. Newbery (AEP) and Rio de Janeiro Galeao, Aerolineas Argentinas offers a 17X-weekly service, GOL Linhas Aereas 13X-weekly and LATAM Airlines Group 3X-weekly.