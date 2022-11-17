Routes Asia 2023 attendee Bangkok Airways is a Thai carrier operating scheduled services to domestic and international destinations throughout Asia. Bangkok Airways Co Ltd is publicly listed on the Bangkok Stock Exchange (BA/F:TB).

All data relates to w/c Nov. 17, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

https://infogram.com/airline-in-focus-bangkok-airways-17-nov-1h0r6rpdy7jnw2e?live

Find out more about CAPA membership.

The data highlighted in this article is just one of 3,000+ airline profiles available as part of CAPA Membership. To learn more about CAPA’scomprehensive news, data and analysis, book a demo with one our team of experts here.