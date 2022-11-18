Loganair Reverses Newquay Exit During Winter Season

UK regional carrier Loganair has backtracked on a decision to cut flights between Manchester (MAN) and Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) for the entire northern winter 2022/23 season.

The airline said in August that it had pulled the daily route, alongside two other services from Newquay to Edinburgh (EDI) and Newcastle (NCL), between November 2022 and March 2023.

At the time, a spokesperson for Loganair said the airline had worked hard to build its presence at NQY but blamed the airport’s management team for incentivizing “unsustainable operations by other airlines.” In all, almost 300 flights scheduled to Newquay during the winter season were withdrawn from the airline’s schedule.

However, Loganair has now confirmed that it plans to reinstate the Newquay-Manchester service on Feb. 10, 2023, due to “strong demand.” The route had previously been due to return on March 26.

“We continue to work closely with the teams at both airports and are keen to maximise the potential of this route in line with our continued commitment to UK regional connectivity,” Loganair CCO Luke Lovegrove said.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that Loganair is operating a network of 53 nonstop routes at the present time and 45,064 weekly seats. The airline’s largest base is at Aberdeen (ABZ), which accounts for some 6,464 weekly departure seats.

During the summer 2022 season, the carrier offered four routes from Newquay to Manchester, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Teesside (MME), with the latter having an onward connection to Inverness (INV).

The latest summer 2023 schedules show that Edinburgh and Newcastle will return with five and two frequencies per week respectively, but Teesside has been suspended indefinitely.