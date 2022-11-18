Spirit Airlines To Add More San Antonio Routes In 2023

ULCC Spirit Airlines marked its entrance into the San Antonio (SAT) market by unveiling plans to add two more routes from the Texas airport in March 2023.

For the first time since 2008, Spirit operated flights from SAT on Nov. 17, starting daily service to both Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO).

From March 8, the all-Airbus A320 family aircraft operator will open daily service from SAT to both Baltimore-Washington (BWI) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida. FLL is Spirit’s home base.

Spirit will compete against Southwest Airlines on the SAT-BWI route, but will be the only carrier flying the SAT-FLL route. BWI is Southwest’s largest US east coast airport. Spirit previously served SAT in 2008 with flights to FLL, but cut the route shortly after launching it.

"It's exciting to kick off our new service [on Nov. 17] with plans to grow and give San Antonio travelers even more low-fare options to explore popular vacation destinations," Spirit VP of guest experience, brand and communications Lania Rittenhouse said in a statement.

San Antonio joins Austin (AUS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Houston Intercontinental (IAH) on the roster of Texas airports served by Spirit.

Spirit is in the process of attempting to merge with JetBlue Airways, pending regulatory clearance.