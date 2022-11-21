Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Nov. 21, 2022)

Nov. 21

Hungarian ULCC Wizz Air has announced a new route between Suceava (SCV) in Romania and Tel Aviv (TLV) in Israel. The route will begin on Jan. 9, 2023, operating on Mondays and Fridays. The launch comes a month before Wizz opens a new two-aircraft base at Suceava, which will support the start of routes to Paris Beauvais, Brussels Charleroi, Venice Treviso, Larnaca and Eindhoven, as well as frequency increases to Bologna, Milan Bergamo and Rome Fiumicino.

Spanish carrier Volotea is launching two new routes to Lourdes, a town in southwestern France. A Rome Fiumicino (FCO)-Lourdes (LDE) service will begin on March 31, 2023, operating twice a week. Flights from Catania (CTA) will start the following day and will also be offered twice a week. Lourdes is among the most visited pilgrimage sites in the Christian world, in the past welcoming more than 6 million pilgrims each year.

Air India Express is opening two new international services from Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Flights to Bahrain (BAH) will commence on Nov. 30 operating twice a week using Boeing 737-800s. A 3X-weekly route to Dammam (DMM) in Saudi Arabia will then commence the following day.

German leisure carrier Condor has resumed operations to Grenada and Tobago for the first time since April 2020. From Frankfurt (FRA), the airline will fly to Grenada (GND) before continuing to Tobago (TAB). The service will be offered once a week with 767-300 equipment.