Over 50 airlines registered for Routes Asia 2023

As the only air route development event dedicated to the entire region, Routes Asia 2023 will be critical in stimulating the continued recovery of the market.

With the 2022 edition of the event earlier this year having been a significant moment for the region’s route development community, this dynamic and resilient industry will be uniting in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in February to continue their conversations and strengthen partnerships.

Looking to further accelerate the recovery of Asia Pacific's route networks and boost international capacity across the region, Routes Asia 2023 has attracted senior airline decision makers from more than 50 carriers who will be using the event to connect with prospective and existing airport and destination partners. These organisations will be driving forward negotiations for new route proposals and capitalising on the pent up demand the region is currently experiencing.

Routes Asia 2023 comes at the perfect time for carriers across the region, as they look to reintroduce routes suspended during the pandemic or look to launch new route destinations from changing market conditions.

In just under six weeks, airport and tourism delegates who are registered for the event with an allocation of pre-scheduled meetings will have the opportunity to request meetings with key airline targets, gaining an advantage over competitors.

Airlines that will be accepting meeting requests from airports and destinations at the beginning of January include:

Vietnam Airlines

Air India

Singapore Airlines

Cathay Pacific

AirAsia Group

British Airways

Lion Air

Cebu Pacific

Bamboo Airways

Etihad Airways

Malaysia Airlines

Virgin Australia

Fiji Airways

Royal Brunei Airlines

Jetstar Airways

View the attendee list

With over 600 new routes across Asia Pacific being connected to meetings at Routes events, there is no greater platform for the region’s route development community to establish the long-term partnerships that will secure future sustained growth for airports and destinations across the region and around the globe.

“Routes Asia has helped Cebu Airport to successfully expand its connectivity to Asia and the rest of the world. Great connections start at Routes Asia.” Aines Librodo

Head - Airline Marketing and Tourism Development

GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation

Routes Asia 2023 will take place from 14-16 February 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Register your place today and highlight your market potential to a qualified audience of airline decision makers.