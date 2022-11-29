Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Nov. 28, 2022)

Nov. 29

AirAsia Philippines is launching flights to Tokyo Narita (NRT) from Feb. 1, 2023. The LCC will fly daily to Japan’s capital from Manila (MNL) using Airbus A320s. Tokyo will become the second Japanese destination in the airline’s network alongside Osaka (ITM), with a 3X-weekly MNL-ITM starting on Dec. 6. “Our goal is to empower more Filipinos to travel and immerse in the diverse cultures of our country’s regions and our Asean neighbors,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said. “We are confident that Osaka and Tokyo have a high potential of being among our top-preferred international destinations. By adding our Manila-Tokyo route, we are well positioned to achieve full recovery for international operations early next year.”

Qatar Airways is to resume flights from Doha (DOH) to Taif (TIF) in Saudi Arabia with three weekly flights starting Jan. 3, 2023. The airline last served the route in July 2017, data provided by OAG shows. Taif becomes its sixth destination in Saudi Arabia. Qatar Airways is currently operating two daily flights to Riyadh (RUH), four daily flights to Jeddah (JED), two daily flights to Medina (MED), five daily flights to Dammam (DMM) and a daily flight from Qassim (ELQ). Flight QR1206 will depart from DOH at 7.40 a.m., arriving at 10.10 a.m at Taif. The return service QR1207 will depart TIF at 11.10 a.m. and arrive back in Doha at 1.20 p.m.

Nov. 28

Oman’s SalamAir is introducing a second destination in Thailand. Flights will connect Muscat (MCT) and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) four times per week from Dec. 18. “Bangkok remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Omanis and expats,” CEO Mohamed Ahmed said. “The flights will boost tourism, economic relations, and business opportunities between Oman and Thailand. The airline’s network expansion strategy is dedicated to increasingly connecting more destinations along new sectors to establish a strong pan-international presence.”

IndiGo is offering 19 new connecting flights through Istanbul (IST) to destinations in Portugal and Switzerland through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. Destinations include Basel (BSL), Geneva (GVA), Lisbon (LIS) and Porto (OPO). On Nov. 28, the Indian LCC also commenced its operations from Itanagar (HGI), becoming the 75th domestic destination in its network. The airline will serve Mumbai (BOM) and Kolkata (CCU) six times per week, with CCU increasing to daily from Dec. 3.

Eurowings is adding another route to Göteborg Landvetter (GOT) during the summer 2023 season. The airline plans to serve GOT from its base at Berlin (BER) four times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, starting in late March. Elizabeth Axtelius, director of aviation business at airport operator Swedavia, said: “Germany is our biggest market and an important market for western Sweden. Both leisure and business travellers from the Gothenburg region can reach Berlin more easily, and German visitors can more easily visit Gothenburg.”

Canadian leisure airline Sunwing is launching flights to four destinations in Cuba and Mexico from Windsor (YQG), Ontario. Service to Varadero (VRA) will run from Nov. 17 through April 6, 2023, while Cancun (CUN) will be served Dec. 12 through April 10. In addition, flights to Cayo Coco (CCC) start on Dec. 13 through April 11, and to Santa Clara (SNU) through April 12. All four routes will be served once a week.