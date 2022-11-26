SAS To Launch Copenhagen-New York JFK Route In 2023

SAS Scandinavian Airlines will add New York Kennedy (JFK) to its network in early 2023 with flights from Copenhagen (CPH).

Service from the Danish capital to JFK will launch from Feb. 9, 2023, operating 5X-weekly. For the 2023 summer season, the route will rise to a daily frequency. SAS has not operated to JFK since the distant past.

SAS already serves New York from CPH with flights to Newark (EWR) in New Jersey, so the new route ramps up the airline’s capacity to the largest US market.

“SAS offers a solid product to Newark Airport from Scandinavia, and we believe that this addition to JFK from Copenhagen will strengthen the New York offer,” SAS executive VP and CCO Erik Westman said in a statement.

The Star Alliance member currently serves a range of US markets from CPH, including Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), San Francisco and Washington Dulles (IAD).

“The US is a strategic market for SAS, and we will continue to develop new routes and destinations whenever the right opportunity presents itself,” Westman said. “US destinations continue to generate demand for more and frequent departures.”

During its winter schedule, SAS plans to operate around 130 total departures to the US.

The strategy of launching service to JFK alongside already-operated flights to EWR will also be pursued by Air India in February 2023 when it opens a daily Kennedy route from Mumbai (BOM).