Dar Es Salaam To Join Air France’s Network

Air France is launching flights to Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania during the northern summer 2023 season, as well as adding flights to Nairobi in Kenya and Antananarivo in Madagascar.

From June 12, the French carrier will inaugurate a new route from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Dar Es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International (DAR) as a continuation of the existing service to Zanzibar (ZNZ). Flights will be operated three times per week using Boeing 787-9 equipment.

Air France began serving Zanzibar in October 2021, flying twice a week via the Kenyan capital Nairobi (NBO). This routing will end once the Dar Es Salaam flights begin, with Nairobi instead receiving daily nonstop 787-9 flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Starting next summer, Air France will offer a denser flight schedule further south between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo (TNR) with five nonstop weekly flights compared to the current four. Flights to and from Madagascar will be operated for the first time by an Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

The Air France-KLM Group already provides daily service to Dar Es Salaam, with KLM serving the city daily. Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows flights are offered four times per week from Amsterdam (AMS) via Kilimanjaro (JRO) and three times a week from AMS via Zanzibar.

During the winter 2022/23 season, Dar Es Salaam has one nonstop connection to Europe onboard Turkish Airlines’ 3X-weekly flights from Istanbul (IST). The Star Alliance member also offers a 2X-weekly service from IST via Zanzibar.

Elsewhere, Air France said it expects to resume flights to Hong Kong (HKG) from Jan. 9, 2023. The route will restart with three flights per week using 777-300ERs on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with the return service the following day.