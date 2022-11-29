Singapore Airlines Anticipates Strong Summer 2023 Schedule

Singapore Airlines (SIA) plans to increase flying on East Asia routes and grow service to Australia during the 2023 northern hemisphere summer season, while slightly reducing flight frequencies on its North American network.

Details released by SIA about its summer 2023 schedule include frequency and aircraft adjustments on a number of routes, and also one route resumption: flights between Singapore (SIN) and Busan (PUS) in South Korea, grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, will restart from June 2, 2023.

The SIN-PUS route will be flown 4X-weekly with a Boeing 737-8. Meanwhile, from June 1, 2023, SIA will add a fourth daily frequency on the SIN-Seoul Incheon (ICN) route, which is operated with 787-10 aircraft.

SIA has been upping service to Japan in recent weeks following that county’s easing of pandemic travel restrictions from Oct. 11. The carrier noted that, from May 1, 2023, it will bump up frequencies on the SIN-Osaka (ITM) route from 4X-weekly to daily. It operates the route with 787-10 aircraft.

From March 26, 2023, the airline, which resumed daily service between SIN and Hong Kong (HKG) on Oct. 30, will add daily Airbus A380 flights on the route. It will also add a daily A350-900 service on the route from Oct. 1, 2023, which will lift SIN-HKG flying to 4X-daily.

Additionally, SIA will boost 787-10 service between SIN and Taipei (TPE) from 4X-weekly to daily from March 26, 2023. It will then add a second daily service between the cities from May 31, 2023.

Regarding Australia, SIA will replace the 777-300ER on the SIN-Melbourne (MEL) route with an A380 from May 16, 2023. The route had been operated with an A380 as recently as 2019.

SIA will also place an A380 on the SIN-Sydney (SYD) route from May 2023 and fly the route 2X-daily instead of 1X-daily.

“Looking ahead to 2023, we see stronger demand for flights to destinations across Southeast Asia, parts of East Asia and Australia,” SIA senior VP-marketing and planning JoAnn Tan said in a statement. “As we restore our network to these regions closer to pre-pandemic levels, our customers have even more flight options as they make their holiday plans.”

However, SIA will be slightly lowering capacity on some US routes, after conducting a “review of travel demand.”

From May 15, 2023, SIA will replace the A380 with a 777-300ER on its daily SIN-Frankfurt (FRA)-New York Kennedy (JFK) routing.

Flights on one of SIA’s three Los Angeles (LAX) services will lower from daily to 3X-weekly from March 26, 2023. The carrier will still operate another daily service on the route and it also operates a daily SIN-Tokyo Narita (NRT)-LAX routing

Frequencies on SIA’s route between SIN and Houston Intercontinental (IAH) via Manchester (MAN) will lower from 4X-weekly to 3X-weekly from March 28, 2023.

From June 27, 2023, A350-900 flights between SIN and Seattle (SEA) will be operated 3X-weekly instead of 4X-weekly.

“SIA remains strongly committed to the North American market,” the carrier stated. “Even with the above network adjustments, the airline will operate a higher seat capacity to the [US] compared to its pre-pandemic levels.”