Norse Atlantic Airways To Enter Paris-New York Market

Competition between New York and Paris is set to increase further during the northern summer 2023 season with Norse Atlantic Airways’ planned entry to the market.

The Oslo-based carrier intends to connect Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) from March 26, 2023, operating daily using Boeing 787s. The route from the French capital will become the airline’s fourth to New York alongside services from Berlin (BER), London Gatwick (LGW) and Oslo (OSL).

“The introduction of affordable Norse Atlantic Airways point-to point flights between France and the US will benefit both local tourism and businesses,” Norse CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said.

“Not only are we directly investing in the countries that we operate by employing local staff but also supporting job creation across the wider tourism and service industry.”

The launch of the route comes as JetBlue is also planning to begin JFK-CDG flights during the northern summer 2023 season. The US carrier is yet to confirm the start date and flight schedule of the service, which will be operated using Airbus A321LRs.

Six airlines operate between Paris and New York at the present time, offering a combined 45,613 two-way weekly seats. This compares with 41,488 weekly seats at this time in 2019.

According to OAG figures, New York-Paris is the second-largest US-Europe city pair by weekly capacity, behind New York-London.

Air France provides 6X-daily flights between CDG and JFK, while Delta Air Lines serves the route twice-daily and American Airlines daily. United Airlines also flies CDG-Newark (EWR) daily, and French Bee and La Compagnie serve Newark from Paris Orly (ORY) 4X-weekly and 6X-weekly respectively.

Norse’s flights will depart from Paris at 7.45 p.m. and arrive in New York at 10 p.m. local time. The return departs JFK at 12.30 a.m. and lands in Paris at 2.05 p.m. local time.