Airline in Focus: HK Express

HK Express (formerly known as Hong Kong Express) is a low cost carrier based at Hong Kong International Airport. The carrier operates passenger services with a fleet of narrowbody equipment. The carrier changed from a full service to a low cost model effective 27-Oct-2013. On 27-Mar-2019, Cathay Pacific announced it entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of HK Express for HKD4.93 billion (USD628.1 million). HK Express became a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific, effective 19-Jul-2019.

HK Express will be among the carriers taking part in Routes Asia 2023

All data relates to w/c Nov. 28, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.

