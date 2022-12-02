SAA Adding New Routes Ahead Of Holidays

The airline said it is in the ‘second phase’ of its network rebuild following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Airbus

By Aaron Karp

Posted

Share this article

South African Airways (SAA), eyeing increased demand over the holiday period, is launching three new routes from Johannesburg (JNB) this month.

From Dec. 8, the airline will start 2X-daily service between JNB and Windhoek (WDH) in Nambia, which SAA cited as a popular destination for tourists going on safaris.

From Dec. 12, SAA will add a domestic route: JNB-Port Elizabeth (PLZ). The airline said it anticipates high demand over the holiday season on the route, which will be flown 3X-daily with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

From Dec. 14, the carrier will open 6X-weekly flights between JNB and Victoria Falls (VFA) in Zimbabwe. “Victoria Falls remains a popular tourist destination and the airline is proud to take its customers to the magnificence of one of the world's largest waterfalls,” SAA said in a statement. Flights on the route will operate every day but Saturdays.

Additionally, SAA has increased frequencies between JNB and Harare (HRE) in Zimbabwe from 7X-weekly to 10X-weekly and upped flying between JNB and Mauritius (MRU) from 4x-weekly to 7X-weekly.

“We are relentlessly working on expanding the network of destinations we serve to enhance seamless travel connectivity,” SAA CEO John Lamola said in a statement. “Our new routes, along with increased frequencies to our regional destinations, represent the second phase of our post-COVID restart operations.”

Share this article

Routes World Event Brochure

Routes World 2022 will unite airlines, airports and aviation stakeholders from across the globe to build air services for the economic and social good of every destination. As the...

Download Brochure

About The Author...


Contributing Editor, Aviation Week Network