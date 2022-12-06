Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways To Codeshare 

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Thai Airways have signed an agreement to explore “wide-ranging commercial cooperation” and begin codesharing, giving Thai passengers access to a host of SIA destinations via Singapore (SIN).

Starting in the first quarter of 2023, the Star Alliance members will codeshare on each other’s flights between SIN and Bangkok (BKK). Thai passengers will then gain the ability to connect to SIA’s network as the BKK-based carrier places its code on SIA flights from SIN to: Cape Town ( CPT ) and Johannesburg ( JNB ) in South Africa; Houston Intercontinental (IAH); Los Angeles ( LAX ); New York Kennedy (JFK); Newark (EWR) in New Jersey; San Francisco ( SFO ); Seattle ( SEA ) and Vancouver ( YVR ).

“Additional codeshare arrangements to points in both airlines’ networks will be explored to support increased air connectivity to Thailand and Singapore, as well as points in Europe, India and southwest Pacific routes,” the airlines said in a joint statement.

The carriers indicated they could move beyond codesharing, signing a memorandum of understanding “to form a new strategic partnership.”

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong described the accord between the airlines as a “comprehensive agreement,” adding: “Both airlines have a loyal customer base, as well as extensive operations within Southeast Asia and around the world. This is a win-win opportunity to support the growth of our respective hubs and enhance the options and service offerings for our customers.”

Thai acting CEO Suvadhana Sibunruang said the deal with SIA will “enable the expansion of Thai’s network to more service points in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, India and southwest Pacific routes. The codeshare arrangements will greatly benefit our customers in a range of service areas including [loyalty programs], customer experiences, lounge access and airport ground services.”