Airline In Focus: IndiGo

Routes Asia 2023 attendee IndiGo launched operations in August 2006. The LCC operates an extensive domestic network and international services to South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Gulf.

The airline has grown to become the largest operator in India, commanding a 56% share of domestic seats in December 2022, as well as 14.6% of international flights to and from the country during the same month.

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 250 aircraft and a further 500 on order.

All data relates to w/c Dec. 5, 2022, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.