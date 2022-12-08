Norway’s New Bodø Airport To Open By 2030

Avinor, the Norwegian state-owned airports operator, has approved construction of a new airport for Bodø in northern Norway.

Earlier this year Avinor had postponed a decision on the new Bodø airport, which would replace the municipality’s current airport (BOO), citing the difficult financial circumstances the airports manager and air navigation service provider found itself in. But the company’s board said Dec. 7 that it has now approved NOK2.6 billion ($260 million) in funding for construction, with the new airport slated to become operational in 2029 or 2030.

The remaining NOK4.6 billion in costs will be covered by government funds, Avinor said, noting the Norwegian Armed Forces—which has a major air force base at Bodø—also approved of the project.

According to CAPA, carriers Norwegian, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Widerøe have bases at BOO.

Avinor CEO Abraham Foss said the decision to build the airport had been postponed because the airports operator lost NOK16 billion over the 2020-2022 period as it contended with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It goes without saying that this has been a difficult issue for Avinor,” he said in a statement. “On the one hand, we are keen to develop a new airport and we have always been clear about this. The municipality of Bodø is also keen to see a new airport built … Furthermore, the project has enjoyed broad political support … At the same time, this is a very costly project that will have an impact on Avinor’s finances for many years to come … It is only natural that the path to a final decision has been rather long and winding, even if all parties involved had a clear desire to get it over the finishing line.”

The first construction contract for the new BOO will be announced in the first week of January, according to Avinor. “This will be the contract for the construction of the runway, taxiways, aircraft stands and other external infrastructure,” Foss said. “We are looking forward to getting to work on the project itself and we feel that this decision finally sees us underway. “

The new Bodø Airport will be located around 900 meters south of where BOO is now situated. “The current airport will remain operational until the day before the new airport opens for operations,” Anivor noted.