Delta Air Lines To Restart Miami-Havana Route

Delta Air Lines will resume service to Cuba next year. The Atlanta (ATL)-based carrier said it will begin operating again on the Miami (MIA)-Havana (HAV) route from April 10, 2023.

The service will return after a three-year suspension; the SkyTeam carrier dropped the route in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting the US.

The MIA-HAV route will be operated 2X-daily by Delta with Airbus A320 aircraft. American Airlines serves the route 8X-daily (except for Saturdays).

Delta launched MIA-HAV flights in 2016 as the Obama administration eased sanctions on Cuba and allowed US airlines to resume serving the Caribbean nation beyond a small number of charter flights. Delta had not served Cuba since 1961 when it relaunched flights in 2016.

Delta noted that passengers traveling from Havana will be able to connect to 10 US airports on 203 weekly flights the carrier operates from MIA.