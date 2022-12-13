Aer Lingus Schedules Three New European Leisure Points

Aer Lingus is launching three new European leisure routes during the northern summer 2023 season, as well as increasing transatlantic capacity.

From Dublin (DUB), the International Airlines Group-owned carrier intends to start flying to Kos (KGS) in Greece and the Italian destinations of Olbia (OLB) and Brindisi (BDS).

Service to both Kos and Olbia will begin on May 2, while the Brindisi route starts on May 27. All three routes will be offered twice a week.

“Demand for European sun destinations is at an all-time high post-pandemic, with European sun high on everyone’s wish list,” chief customer officer Susanne Carberry said.

As well as launching the three new routes, the airline is increasing peak summer capacity to Malaga and Faro from both Cork and Dublin. It is also adding capacity on other European routes from Dublin to Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Perpignan, Izmir, Bordeaux and Athens.

In total, the carrier intends to fly to 53 European destinations from Ireland during summer 2023.

Additionally, Aer Lingus said it is seeing a “big appetite for travel” to North America, prompting the largest summer transatlantic schedule in its history. The airline will offer 2.25 million seats during the season, including launching the previously announced new route to Cleveland in Ohio in May, and resuming service to Hartford, Connecticut in March.