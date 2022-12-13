American Airlines Sees Strong International Market In Summer 2023

American Airlines will resume seven long-haul international routes for its northern hemisphere summer 2023 season schedule, as well as boosting frequencies on other international services already operating.

In the summer 2023 season, the oneworld carrier will open flights between Charlotte (CLT) in North Carolina and both Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Frankfurt (FRA). The FRA route is a COVID-19 pandemic resumption—the service was suspended in summer 2021. The CDG route was last operated by American in the 2019 summer season, prior to the pandemic.

Other routes to be resumed include two from the airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) base: Santiago (SCL) in Chile, which was last served by American in summer 2021, and Tokyo Haneda (HND), last served in summer 2020.

American will also restart flights to HND from Los Angeles (LAX), suspended in summer 2020. LAX-Sydney (SYD) service will re-commence after last being flown in summer 2021.

Additionally restarting in summer 2023 after a two-year hiatus will be Seattle (SEA)-London Heathrow (LHR) flights.

American said it will also be boosting capacity on other international routes, including DFW service to both CDG and Rome Fiumicino ({FCO) and Miami service (MIA) to both London (LHR) and Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU).