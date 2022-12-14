Porter Airlines To Compete On Toronto-Edmonton Route

Canada’s Porter Airlines has revealed its second transcontinental route, connecting Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Edmonton (YEG).

The all-De Havilland Dash 8-400 operator had been focused on flying to Eastern Canada from its Toronto Billy Bishop (YTZ) base until placing an order for 30 E195-E2 aircraft plus 70 options in July 2021. Porter recently announced its initial YYZ E195-E2 routes, including transcontinental flights to Vancouver (YVR).

Porter’s YYZ-YEG route will start operating with 1X-daily service in February 2023, moving to 3X-daily flights in April. Porter noted passengers coming from Vancouver will be able to connect at Pearson to Montreal (YUL) and Ottawa (YOW), both of which the airline will begin serving from YYZ with E195-E2 aircraft from Feb. 1.

Porter will compete with five Canadian airlines on the YYZ-YEG route, but only Air Canada and WestJet will offer more weekly frequencies than Porter’s 21. Air Canada flies the YYZ-YEG route 39X-weekly, while WestJet offers 31X-weekly service. Other carriers operating the route include Flair Airlines (6X-weekly), Lynx Air (5X-weekly) and Swoop (7X-weekly).

“Our emphasis on high-quality service and competitive fares for every passenger sets Porter apart,” executive VP and CCO Kevin Jackson said in a statement. “No other airline does this and we are eager to remind Edmontonians that flying is something to look forward to.”

Porter’s E195-E2 aircraft are configured with 132 seats.