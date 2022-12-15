Lufthansa Upping Frankfurt, Munich Offering In Summer 2023
The carrier is launching, resuming routes from its major hubs.
Flights to Mexico City (MEX) and Osaka (ITM) from Munich (MUC) highlighted Lufthansa’s unveiling of summer 2023 routes.
Both routes are resumptions of services suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Star Alliance member’s flights from MUC to ITM in Japan will open May 2, 2023. Flights to MEX will restart June 2. Both routes will be flown 3X-weekly with Airbus A350 aircraft.
Lufthansa is also launching six new routes from Frankfurt (FRA) and MUC combined. From FRA it will begin 2X-daily service from April 23, 2023 to London Gatwick (LGW). Also on that date, Lufthansa will open service between FRA and Belfast (BFS) with 4X-weekly flights.
Additionally in April, the carrier will start service from FRA to: Asturias (OVD in Spain (3X-weekly); Biarritz (BIQ) in France (Saturdays-only): and Skopje (SKP) in Macedonia (up to 2X-daily).
New routes from MUC to be launched in April 2023 include OVD (Saturdays-only) and Bordeaux (BOD) in France (3X-weekly).
The carrier will also resume daily service between MUC and Rzeszów (RZE) in Poland from April 23.
The airline said it will operate 87% of pre-pandemic capacity from Frankfurt and Munich in the summer 2023 schedule.