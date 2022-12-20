Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Dec. 19, 2022)

Dec. 20

Emirates is adding a fourth daily flight between Dubai and Bangkok (BKK) from Jan. 1, 2023. The additional service will be operated using Airbus A380 aircraft, departing Dubai at 10.35 p.m. and arriving in Thailand’s capital at 7.35 a.m. the following day. The return flight leaves at 2 a.m. and arrives back in DXB at 6 a.m. The move increases Emirates' Thailand network to 42X-weekly flights, including 14X-weekly to Phuket (HKT).

Canada’s Porter Airlines has launched a new domestic route between Mont-Tremblant (YTM) and Billy Bishop Toronto City (YTZ). Operating through March 27, flights will be up to four times per week.

Air Canada has opened a nonstop route between Vancouver (YVR) and Miami (MIA). The route, which was last served in 2004, gives MIA its longest North American route and nonstop flights to its largest unserved North American market. Flights will be 3X-weekly using Boeing 737-8s. The new service brings the total number of nonstop destinations served at MIA to 176, which is nine more than the 167 routes at the airport in December 2019 during its previous record year for passenger traffic.

Ryanair is to launch a new route from Cardiff (CWL) to Belfast International (BFS) as part of its summer 2023 schedule. Flights will be 2X-weekly, starting in April.

Flights have commenced on four new Wizz Air routes from the UK. Service has started service from London Luton (LTN) to two destinations in Poland, flying Routes Europe 2023 host Lodz (LCJ) and Bydgoszcz (BZG). Two more routes have also been opened from London Gatwick (LGW), to Verona (VRN) in Italy and Grenoble (GNB) in France.

Dec. 19

Scottish regional carrier Loganair said it plans to operate its biggest-ever program of flights from Newcastle (NCL) in summer 2023, with almost 200,000 seats available during the season. Network additions include the Newcastle to Oslo (OSL via Aberdeen (ABZ) service, where passengers boarding at Newcastle can stay on the plane until disembarkation in Norway. Flights to Southampton (SOU) will also increase from 2X-daily to 3X-daily, while Exeter (EXT) frequencies will grow from three to five per week.

Canadian ULCC Swoop has restored flights between Hamilton’s John C. Munro (YHM) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). The route will be served 2X-weekly. The airline will operate nonstop flights to eight leisure destinations from Hamilton this winter, with its inaugural flight to Punta Cana on Jan. 11, and the resumption of service to Montego Bay on Jan. 28.

Sky High has started operations to Miami (MIA) from Santo Domingo (SDQ) in the Dominican Republic. The route will be offered up to six times per week using Embraer E190 aircraft.

Vietnam’s Vietravel has launched its first international route, connecting Hanoi (HAN) and Bangkok (BKK). Service will be daily using Airbus A321s. It is estimated that almost 375,000 Vietnamese tourists have visited Thailand in 2022, making the country among the top 10 international destinations. “Foreseeing rising demands of Vietnamese tourists to go abroad, Vietravel Airlines wishes to extend its aviation services to cross-border transportation, and we have selected Thailand as our first international destination,” Vietravel president and CEO Vu Duc Bien said. “The move also suits the airline's long-term vision of integrating into the international aviation market.”

Malaysian startup MYAirline has announced two new domestic routes. The airline will commence a daily service from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Tawau (TWW) on Jan. 21, while a daily flight from KUL to Miri (MYY) will begin on March 1. The latter route will rise to 2X-daily from March 15.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines has opened a route connecting Atlanta (ATL) and Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica. Flights will be 1X-weekly, and the new service increases the ULCC’s network from ATL to 34 destinations.