TAP To Increase Transatlantic Frequencies In Summer 2023

TAP Air Portugal is expanding its flight program to the Americas during the summer 2023 season, with destinations in the US, Brazil and Venezuela set to receive additional frequencies from Lisbon (LIS).

In the US market, the carrier will serve Boston (BOS) twice a day during the peak summer months, up from 9X-weekly during summer 2022. Miami (MIA) will move from daily to 10X-weekly and Washington Dulles (IAD) from 8X-weekly to 10X-weekly.

There will also be one additional frequency to both Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and San Francisco (SFO), taking each route to 5X-weekly.

In total, Lisbon-based TAP plans to serve eight destinations in the US next summer, providing 31,038 two-way weekly seats during the peak season. This compares with 25,392 two-way weekly seats in summer 2022, data provided by OAG shows.

In Brazil, the Star Alliance member intends to offer one more weekly flight to Belém (BEL), Belo Horizonte (CNF), Brasília (BSB) and Salvador (SSA), as well as two extra round trips to São Paulo/Guarulhos (GRU). Existing frequencies to Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife and Rio de Janeiro will be maintained.

Finally, Venezuela’s capital Caracas (CCS) will see the number of weekly flights increase to three next summer—one more than in summer 2019 before the pandemic.

As reported by Aviation Week, TAP reached 88% of pre-pandemic capacity and 108% of 2019 revenues in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3).

The latest schedules filed with OAG show that the carrier’s seat capacity during the fourth quarter will be about 4.76 million seats—approximately 86% of the total offered during the same period three years ago.