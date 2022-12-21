Top 10 Routes Stories Of 2022

1. Air India Eyes Multiple Hubs, International Expansion

Under new owner Tata Group, the Indian carrier expects to open several new hubs across the country and increase its footprint on key long-haul markets.

2. Africa’s Airlines Face ‘Travel Apathy’ As They Restore Service

According to the African Airlines Association, relaxed COVID-19 entry rules should lead to growing air traffic this summer.

3. KLM To Cut Schiphol Flights As Staffing Issues Mount

The Dutch carrier said ‘long queues’ at Amsterdam necessitate reduced flying from the airport.

4. Aer Lingus Adds Back Service To Three More U.S. Cities

The airline is also increasing frequencies on existing routes from Dublin to both Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles.

5. Lynx Air To Serve Five Canadian Destinations

The startup—which plans to have a fleet of almost 50 aircraft over the next seven years—is looking to enter markets already served by Air Canada, WestJet and Flair.

6. Turkish Airlines Maps Out Route Ambitions

The airline is targeting routes to 14 destinations, including six in Europe and two in North America.

7. Air India Plans More U.S. Routes Following Fleet Revamp

The addition of five Boeing 777-200LRs will help to facilitate growth in the US market.

8. U.S. Airports Dominate World’s Busiest Rankings

Eight of the top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2021 were in the US, data published by ACI World has found, with Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson retaking top spot.

9. Flybe Returns With 23 Routes

The revived UK regional carrier will face competition on about two-thirds of the routes being launched.

10. Malaysian Carriers Cleared To Launch New U.S. Routes

The FAA has upgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating, paving the way for airlines to add service to the US and launch new routes.