SAS Adds Newark Routes From Denmark, Sweden

SAS Scandinavian Airlines will connect two secondary cities in Scandinavia with the New York market, adding to its US offering.

From April 27, 2023, SAS will open service to Newark (EWR) in New Jersey from both Aalborg (AAL) in Denmark and Gothenburg (GOT) in Sweden. The two routes will each be operated 3X-weekly with Airbus A321LR aircraft.

“We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world,” SAS executive VP and CCO-network and revenue management Erik Westman said in a statement. “The Airbus A321 Long Range is a slightly smaller long-distance aircraft and perfect in size for servicing the regional markets. Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities, such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travelers.”

The airline added that the two Scandinavian cities and their “surrounding regions offer a range of activities for leisure travelers, as well as being home to many companies with international touch points, making the new routes relevant for both business and leisure travelers.”

The routes will be seasonal, operating during SAS’ northern hemisphere 2023 summer schedule and resuming again in summer 2024.

SAS recently revealed it will add New York Kennedy (JFK) to its network in February 2023 with flights from Copenhagen (CPH), complementing CPH-EWR service already being flown by the airline.

The airline’s A321LRs are configured with 157 seats, including 22 in business class, 12 in premium economy and 123 in economy.