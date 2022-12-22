Vietjet Grows Seoul Connections

Vietnamese LCC Vietjet has added more flights to South Korea, resuming service to Seoul Incheon (ICN) from two cities in Vietnam.

Can Tho (VCA) and Da Lat (DLI) this week became the seventh and eighth Vietnamese cities from which Vietjet operates service to ICN. The VCA-ICN route will be flown 3X-weekly, while the DLI-ICN service will be operated 4X-weekly. Both routes will be exclusive to Vietjet.

The carrier already flies to ICN from: Da Nang (DAD), Hai Phong (HPH), Hanoi (HAN), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Nha Trang (NHA) and Phu Quoc (PQC).

In addition to the eight Vietnam-ICN routes, Vietjet also operates to Busan (PUS) in South Korea from four Vietnamese cities: DAD, HAN, SGN and NHA.

“The relaunched routes increase Vietjet’s total flight network between Vietnam and Korea to 12 [routes], making it the largest operator between the two countries,” the airline said in a statement. “With just around five flying hours, travelers in Vietnam and Korea can easily reach their favorite destinations for leisure, studying, business, visiting relatives, etc. at affordable fares, especially during the year-end festivals and Lunar New Year of 2023."

Vietjet VP Nguyen Thanh Son said the ICN routes restarted from VCA and DLI “will bring fliers from Vietnam’s Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions to Seoul.”