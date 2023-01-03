Avianca To Launch Bogota-Boston Route

Colombia’s Avianca will open four new international routes from Bogota (BOG) in March, including flights to Boston (BOS).

The BOG-BOS route will be operated 5X-weekly with an Airbus A320 family aircraft seating up to 180 passengers.

Additionally, Avianca in March will launch service from BOG to Brazilian destinations Belo Horizonte (CNF) and Manaus (MAO). The BOG-CNF route will be flown 5X-weekly, while the BOG-MAO service will be operated 4X-weekly.

The Star Alliance carrier will also commence daily service between BOG and Comayagua (XPL), Honduras, in March.

As with the BOS service, the three routes will be flown with A320 family aircraft.

Avianca CCO Manuel Ambriz noted in a statement that the airline opened 21 new routes in 2022 and plans to launch 20 this year, including the four routes starting in March. He said Avianca will “continue to strengthen our network, the most complete in Colombia and one of the largest in Latin America.”