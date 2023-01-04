Flynas Schedules Seven New Services

Saudi Arabian LCC flynas has scheduled the launch of seven new routes during the northern summer 2023 season after reporting a hike in passenger numbers last year.

The airline, which added 30 new routes in 2022, has listed the launch of three services from Dammam (DMM), plus two apiece from Jeddah (JED) and Riyadh (RUH).

From June 1, the carrier will open a 3X-weekly route from Dammam to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW), followed by a 2X-weekly service to Trabzon on June 22. The routes will be flynas’ sole nonstop flights to Turkey from the Saudi city.

Dammam will also receive a new connection to Salalah (SLL) in Oman from June 29, operating twice a week through Sept. 30.

From Jeddah, the LCC plans to start flights to Bodrum (BJV) in Turkey on July 1 through Aug. 31 and a 3X-weekly route to Salalah from June 1. The new Riyadh links will connect the city with Tivat (TIV) in Montenegro from June 1 through Aug. 31 and Antalya (AYT) in Turkey from June 21 through Sept. 27, flying 3X-weekly and 2X-weekly respectively.

The latest network additions for summer 2023 come after the carrier reported carrying 8.7 million passengers in 2021, up by 91% on the previous year. The number of flights operated rose by 45% and capacity increased by 46%.

In addition, flynas launched 16 new destinations and 30 new routes, as well as growing its fleet to 43 aircraft. It currently has 13 Airbus A320s, 28 A320neos and two A330-300s.

“The annual results confirm the progress in the company’s strategic plan with eight new A320neo and two A330 aircraft joining, which will contribute to serving the pilgrims and Umrah performers as well as expanding to new markets,” CEO and MD Bander Almohanna said.

Flynas received the two A330s in December. They are expected to enter service in May and will be used on new medium and long-haul routes, as well as increasing capacity on services catering for Islamic pilgrimages to Mecca.

The airline started long-haul flying from Saudi Arabia in February 2014, initially offering flights from Jeddah to Jakarta (CGK). Service to Kuala Lumpur (KUL), London Gatwick (LGW) and Manchester (MAN) followed later the same year. However, the routes were short-lived and ended just months after their launch.