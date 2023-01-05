BA Euroflyer Unveils 2023 London Gatwick Routes

BA Euroflyer, the new London Gatwick (LGW)-based British Airways (BA) subsidiary, has revealed five European routes it will launch from the airport in 2023.

BA Euroflyer received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Gatwick operating license in December. The new operation is similar to BA Cityflyer, which is based at London City (LCY) and flies under the BA name but exists as a separate entity.

Euroflyer, which will be an all-A320 family aircraft operator, plans to open 3X-weekly service between LGW and Montpellier (MPL) in France from May 27. MPL will be a new addition to BA’s overall network.

Euroflyer will start 3X-weekly service between LGW and Corfu (CFU) in Greece from May 30. The carrier will also begin 1X-weekly service to another Greek destination, Mykonos (JMK), from June 10.

Salzburg (SZG) in Austria will see Euroflyer add 3X-weekly service from LGW from March 28 for the summer season. BA already operates year-round flights from both London Heathrow (LHR) and LGW to SZG.

Additionally, Euroflyer will open 8X-weekly service between LGW and Innsbruck (INN) in Austria from Dec. 8, 2023. BA is already operating 6X-weekly service to INN from LHR.

“It is exciting to see our short-haul schedule at Gatwick grow,” Euroflyer acting CEO Tom Stoddart said in a statement. “These additional routes are to a broad range of destinations that will suit all manner of travelers from beach lovers and skiers to explorers and adventurers.”