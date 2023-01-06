JetBlue Airways To Change New York-London Flying Mix

JetBlue Airways will add a second daily flight between New York Kennedy (JFK) and London Heathrow ( LHR ), while cutting one of its two daily JFK-London Gatwick ( LGW ) frequencies.

The change will occur on March 25 and signals JetBlue’s ambition to build Heathrow flying. JetBlue first started serving LHR via temporary slots in August 2021, then gained permanent slots in October 2022.

The carrier said in a Jan. 5 statement that it has now secured “an additional pair of slots” at LHR, “which further boosts the airline’s presence at the UK’s busiest airport.” The new daily JFK-LHR frequency is possible via the new slot pair.

In total, JetBlue will still fly 3X-daily between the New York and London markets, but the mix will shift to two daily flights to Heathrow and one to Gatwick. The airline also flies from Boston (BOS) to both LHR and LGW.

JetBlue’s transatlantic flights are operated with Airbus A321LR aircraft. The New York-based carrier also has 13 A321XLR aircraft on order, which will allow deeper penetration into Europe.

JetBlue said it is committed to both LHR and LGW, explaining: “JetBlue’s multi-airport approach in London, with diversified flying at two of the UK’s busiest airports, has already allowed the airline to grow a meaningful customer base of loyal transatlantic fliers and build valuable relationships with key teams at both airports.”

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes has previously indicated that the airline could start flights to Paris in 2023.