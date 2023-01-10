TAP To Grow Summer Offering From Portugal

TAP Air Portugal will ramp up service from Lisbon (LIS) to a host of destinations for its 2023 northern hemisphere summer schedule, including increased frequencies across the Atlantic.

The airline will also launch two new seasonal summer routes to Spain from LIS, flying to Menorca (MAH) 4X-weekly and to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) 6X-weekly.

TAP will increase frequencies on five US routes from LIS during the summer season. Service to Boston (BOS) will rise to 14X-weekly from 11X-weekly. Flights to Miami (MIA) will grow to 10X-weekly from 7X-weekly. Service to both Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and San Francisco (SFO) will be upped from 4X-weekly to 5X-weekly. Flights from LIS to Washington Dulles (IAD) will go from 8X-weekly to 10X-weekly.

Brazil will additionally see more flights to already-served destinations. Service to Sao Paulo (GRU) will be boosted from 18X-weekly to 20X-weekly. TAP will add one more weekly flight to four other Brazilian destinations: Belem (BEL) will go from 3X-weekly to 4X-weekly; Belo Horizonte (CNF) will be bumped up from 6X-weekly to 7X-weekly; Brasilia (BSB) will rise from 5X-weekly to 6X-weekly; and Salvador (SSA) from 5X-weekly to 6X-weekly.

Another frequency increase from LIS to Latin America will see Caracas (CCS) flights up from 2X-weekly to 3X-weekly.

Flights between LIS and Tel Aviv (TLV) will grow from 5X-weekly to 7X-weekly.

Domestically, service from Lisbon to Faro (FAO) will move from 3X-daily to 4X-daily.

The carrier said it will additionally resume service from LIS to Naples (NAP) in Italy and Tangiers (TNG) in Morocco for the 2023 summer.