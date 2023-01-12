ITA Airways Confirms Rio Route Plans

Nonstop flights between Rome and Rio de Janeiro will return in October after an absence of more than three years.

ITA Airways has confirmed that reservations have opened for service from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) to Rio de Janeiro Galeao (GIG), starting on Oct. 29. Flights will operate daily using Airbus A330 aircraft.

The destinations were last connected in March 2020 when ITA’s predecessor Alitalia halted its daily service at the onset of the pandemic. According to data provided by Sabre Market Intelligence, O&D traffic between Rome and Rio totaled 56,115 two-way passengers in 2019.

Alexandre Monteiro, president of Rio de Janeiro Galeao, said the resumption of a nonstop link to Italy would provide a boost for Brazil’s tourism industry. “Having Italy back on our network will help the sector growth, an important asset for the economy of Rio de Janeiro,” he added.

The route to Rio becomes ITA’s second to Brazil and third to Latin America as the airline continues to expand its long-haul network. It launched flights from Rome to Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini (EZE) and Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) in June 2022.

Other long-haul additions planned for 2023 include service from Rome to Washington Dulles (IAD), which starts in June, followed by Rome-San Francisco (SFO) in July.

For Rio de Janeiro Galeao, Rome becomes the airport’s eighth nonstop destination in Europe. TAP Air Portugal serves GIG from Lisbon (LIS) and Porto (OPO); Air France from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG); British Airways from London Heathrow (LHR); Iberia from Madrid (MAD); Lufthansa from Munich (MUC); and KLM from Amsterdam (AMS).