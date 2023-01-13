Emirates Airline Adds Haneda Back To Network

Emirates Airline will resume service to Tokyo Haneda in April, giving its passengers access to both Tokyo airports.

The airline already operates daily Airbus A380 service between Dubai (DXB) and Tokyo Narita (NRT). From April 2, it will add daily Boeing 777-300ER service between DXB and NRT.

Emirates also flies daily between DXB and Osaka with a 777.

“The [HND] resumption underscores Emirates’ continued support to Japan’s post-pandemic travel and tourism revival, serving the surging demand for international travel and increasing inbound traffic from key markets across its global network,” Emirates said in a statement.

The Dubai-based carrier had served Haneda since 2013 before suspending the route during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Haneda has always been one of the key points on Emirates’ network for trade and tourism,” the airline said. “The airline remains committed to supporting Japan’s accelerated growth and recovery and has recently celebrated 20 milestone years of operations to Osaka, the country’ second largest metropolitan city after Tokyo.”

Emirates has a codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines that allows carriers to fly beyond Tokyo and Osaka to 26 JAL domestic destinations and 10 regional points in Asia.

Emirates said HND will take its global network to 141 airports, including 10 cargo-only points.