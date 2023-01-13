New Australian LCC Bonza To Launch Service From Sunshine Coast Base

Australian startup LCC Bonza has cleared its final major regulatory hurdle, allowing the carrier to prepare to launch domestic operations.

Bonza’s initial base will be Sunshine Coast (MCY) in Queensland. The airline has revealed its first route will be between MCY and Whitsunday Islands (PPP).

The airline will gradually introduce its planned initial network of 17 destinations and 27 routes. Bonza said 93% of these routes are not served by any other airline as it aims to avoid competing against dominant incumbents Qantas and Virgin Australia.

In addition to Sunshine Coast flights, Bonza will start adding routes from a secondary base in Melbourne (MEL).

The Australian Civil Aviation Authority (CASA) granted Bonza its air operator certificate (AOC) on Jan. 12. This followed the submission of final documentation and the completion of proving flights, CASA said.

Bonza said it will begin offering flight tickets soon, although it has not yet released a launch date. “We are now finalizing our preparations to go on sale with our first wave of flights from the Sunshine Coast and we will confirm timings as soon as we can,” Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said.

The carrier currently has three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, although it has plans to significantly grow its fleet.