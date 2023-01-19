Airline In Focus: Batik Air
All the important information related to the airline in recent years.
Established in 2013, Routes Asia 2023 attendee Batik Air is an Indonesian full service carrier operating as a unit of LCC Lion Air. Batik Air's business model competes directly with full service carriers including Garuda Indonesia.
All data relates to w/c Jan. 16, 2023, unless stated and was provided by OAG Schedules Analyser and CAPA - Centre for Aviation.
