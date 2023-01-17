Vistara To Become Latest Airline To Serve New Goa Airport
Service at India's newest airport commenced earlier in January.
Posted
GOX, also known as Goa Mopa and North Goa, is the state of Goa’s second international airport and was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December. Flights commenced from Jan 5.
Vistara will serve GOX from both Bengaluru (BLR) and Mumbai (BOM).
From Feb. 14, the airline will launch daily service on the BLR-GOX route. Also from that date, it will open 6X-weekly flights between BOM and GOX.
"Goa is a kaleidoscopic medley of cultures, histories and experiences topped off with delectable local cuisine and pure vintage charm,” Vistara said in a statement announcing the routes to GOX.
Goa Dabolim International (GOI) is continuing to operate following the launch of GOX. IndiGo and Go First will serve both airports.