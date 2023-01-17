EasyJet Adds 11 UK Routes For Summer 2023

EasyJet is adding 11 short-haul routes from nine UK airports during the forthcoming summer season, with the airline set to be without direct competition on five of the new services.

The plans will see the LCC commence flights to popular European leisure destinations such as Santorini and Chania in Greece, Lisbon in Portugal, and Antalya and Izmir in Turkey. The airline said about 200,000 extra seats are now on sale.

Among the new routes being launched are services from Edinburgh (EDI) to Antalya (AYT) and Santorini (JTR), operating 2X-weekly from June 3 and 1X-weekly from June 6 respectively, as well as two flights per week from Bristol (BRS) to Chania (CHQ), starting on June 27.

Elsewhere, easyJet is opening a 5X-weekly service between Manchester (MAN) and Paris Orly (ORY), complementing its existing flights from MAN to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). It is also resuming operations between London Gatwick (LGW) and Ancona (AOI) after a hiatus of three years.

Another route returning to the carrier’s schedule after being suspended at the onset of the pandemic is London Southend (SEN)-Amsterdam (AMS). Flights will restart on May 24, initially departing twice a week but will be offered up to 4X-weekly at peak times.

EasyJet served the destinations for eight years between April 2021 and March 2020, flying up to twice a day. The route carried more than 200,000 passengers in 2019, making it the largest service to be operated from London Southend.

“We have recently signed a new commercial arrangement with easyJet and are working proactively to bring back as many of the profitable services that easyJet previously served,” London Southend CEO John Upton said.

Amsterdam will be one of four cities to be served by easyJet from SEN during summer 2023, alongside flights to Faro (FAO), Malaga (AGP) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI). The airport hopes demand to AMS will be sufficient for the LCC to continue service during winter 2023/24.

EasyJet previously had three aircraft based at London Southend and operated flights to some 16 destinations during summer 2019. However, after withdrawing from the airport in 2020, it returned in May last year with the FAO, AGP and PMI services.

The 11 new routes follow the addition of nine services from UK airports announced by easyJet in December. They include flights from Glasgow to Porto (OPO) and Manchester to Murcia (RMU).