Ryanair Boosts London Flying With New Stansted Routes
The carrier flies from three London airports, but avoids Heathrow.
Posted
ULCC Ryanair will launch six new routes from London Stansted (STN) for its summer 2023 schedule, part of a boost in flying from London airports versus summer 2022.
“Ryanair will operate over 3,000 weekly flights to/from Stansted, Gatwick (LGW) and Luton (LTN) airports [in summer 2023] with 10% growth vs summer 2022,” the airline said in a statement.
“Ryanair is pleased to bring even more choice to London citizens and visitors for summer 2023,” Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement. “Our [London] schedule has grown 10% on last summer with 3,000 weekly flights scheduled across 180-plus routes.”