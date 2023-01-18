Ryanair Boosts London Flying With New Stansted Routes

ULCC Ryanair will launch six new routes from London Stansted (STN) for its summer 2023 schedule, part of a boost in flying from London airports versus summer 2022.

“Ryanair will operate over 3,000 weekly flights to/from Stansted, Gatwick (LGW) and Luton (LTN) airports [in summer 2023] with 10% growth vs summer 2022,” the airline said in a statement.

The six new STN routes launching in the carrier’s summer 2023 schedule include flights to: Asturias (OVD) in Spain, Belfast ( BFS ), Cornwall ( NQY ) in England, Edinburgh ( EDI ), Klagenfurt (KLU) in Austria and Leipzig (LEG) in Germany.

The STN-BFS and STN-KLU routes will be operated 2X-weekly, while the other four routes will be flown 3X-weekly.

“Ryanair is pleased to bring even more choice to London citizens and visitors for summer 2023,” Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement. “Our [London] schedule has grown 10% on last summer with 3,000 weekly flights scheduled across 180-plus routes.”