ANA To Resume Brussels And Munich Services

All Nippon Airways (ANA) unveiled plans to resume three international routes as it continues to rebuild its network following the reopening of Japan in October 2022.

The airline said in a statement the resumptions are in “response to growing demand and the relaxation of entry restrictions in various countries.”

The carrier also is switching two North American routes from Tokyo Narita (NRT) to Haneda (HND).

The resumed routes will be part of ANA’s 2023 northern hemisphere summer season schedule.

The carrier will resume service between NRT and Brussels (BRU) from March 11 with 2X-weekly flights. ANA will reopen service between HND and Munich (MUC) with 3X-weekly flights; a specific relaunch date was not provided.

The airline additionally will resume 3X-weekly service between NRT and Perth (PER); a specific restart date was not provided.

For the summer season schedule, ANA will switch routes from NRT to both Seattle (SEA) and Vancouver (YVR) to HND. Both routes will be operated 7X-weekly.