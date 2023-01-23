Air France To Launch French Guiana-Northern Brazil Route
The airline is extending a Caribbean network it operates between French territories and Miami.
Air France plans to open service between French Guiana and Belém (BEL), Brazil, expanding the network it operates with two Caribbean-based Airbus A320 aircraft.
The aircraft are based at Air France's station in Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP), Guadeloupe, a French territory. The A320s are used to operate from PTP to two other French territories: Fort-de-France (FDF), Martinique, and Cayenne (CAY), French Guiana. There is also a service north from PTP to Miami (MIA).
From May 5, the airline will start 1X-weekly A320 flights between CAY and BEL. The Air France A320 seats 168 passengers, including 12 in business class.
“Belém is strategically located at the mouth of the Amazon and near the Atlantic Ocean,” Air France said in a statement. “It is the second most populous city in northern Brazil and is renowned for its mango trees and the Mercado Ver-o-Peso, one of the largest open-air markets in Latin America since 1625.”
From March 30, Air France will fly 2X-weekly between PTP and MIA. It said the PTP-MIA flight schedule will be timed so CAY- and FDF-originating passengers can connect through Pointe-à-Pitre to Miami.