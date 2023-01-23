Air France To Launch French Guiana-Northern Brazil Route

Air France plans to open service between French Guiana and Belém (BEL), Brazil, expanding the network it operates with two Caribbean-based Airbus A320 aircraft.

The aircraft are based at Air France's station in Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP), Guadeloupe, a French territory. The A320s are used to operate from PTP to two other French territories: Fort-de-France (FDF), Martinique, and Cayenne (CAY), French Guiana. There is also a service north from PTP to Miami (MIA).

From May 5, the airline will start 1X-weekly A320 flights between CAY and BEL. The Air France A320 seats 168 passengers, including 12 in business class.

The A320 will fly from Pointe-à-Pitre to Fort-de-France and then to Cayenne before going on to Belém, enabling passengers to board in the three French territories for the one-aircraft service to BEL.

“Belém is strategically located at the mouth of the Amazon and near the Atlantic Ocean,” Air France said in a statement. “It is the second most populous city in northern Brazil and is renowned for its mango trees and the Mercado Ver-o-Peso, one of the largest open-air markets in Latin America since 1625.”

From March 30, Air France will fly 2X-weekly between PTP and MIA. It said the PTP-MIA flight schedule will be timed so CAY- and FDF-originating passengers can connect through Pointe-à-Pitre to Miami.