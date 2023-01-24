Jazeera Airways Schedules Two New European Routes

Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways has scheduled the launch of two new European destinations during the summer 2023 season, increasing its network to 13 points in the continent.

From Kuwait City (KWI), the airline intends to begin flights to Albania’s capital Tirana (TIA) from May 9, operating three return trips per week. Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that the 2,879-km (1,555-nm) route will use Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The service will become Jazeera Airways’ first to Albania, as well as the sole nonstop flight linking the Balkans country with Kuwait. It will also be Tirana’s seventh route to the Middle East, alongside flights offered by flydubai, Flynas, Israir, Wizz Air and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The second new European route being opened by Jazeera Airways will connect Kuwait City with Munich (MUC) from June 13, becoming the LCC’s first route to Germany. Operations will again be three times per week using A320neos.

The airline will provide direct competition on the 3,734-km (2,016-nm) sector for Kuwait Airways, which offers a 3X-weekly service at the present time, increasing to 4X-weekly during peak summer. By mid-July, OAG data shows that Kuwait Airways will have 2,672 two-way weekly seats available between Kuwait City and Munich, while Jazeera Airways will provide 1,008.

Kuwait Airways will also serve Frankfurt (FRA) in Germany three times per week this summer, and Lufthansa will fly five times per week on the same route.

The addition of Tirana and Munich to Jazeera Airways’ network comes days after the airline confirmed plans to start its first route to Russia in February. Operations between Kuwait City and Moscow Domodedovo (DME) will commence on Feb. 2, operating 4X-weekly.

Although Kuwait has condemned the use of force to settle disputes between countries and called for respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian airspace remains open to carriers from the country.

Jazeera Airways expects to attract strong flows of leisure traffic from Moscow, enabling passengers to connect through Kuwait to places such as Dubai, Sharm El Sheikh and cities in Turkey.

Overall, the airline has scheduled about 528,000 seats on routes to and from Europe during the summer 2023 season, up from 153,000 during summer 2019.