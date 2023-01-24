Delta Air Lines Details Progress On New York Airport Projects

Delta Air Lines said it has fully moved out of Terminal 2 at New York Kennedy (JFK), consolidating its operations in the airport's Terminal 4, where 10 new gates have been opened.

Delta and the New York Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs JFK, are in the midst of a $1.5 billion expansion project at Kennedy’s Terminal 4.

“The updated [Terminal 4] check-in and baggage drop area utilizes the latest technology to improve efficiency during busy travel times,” Delta said in an update on its airport projects at JFK and New York LaGuardia (LGA).

The new JFK gates are in Terminal 4's Concourse A, where this summer Delta plans to open a 14,000-ft.2 Sky Club lounge with seating for 200 passengers.

The airline said Terminal 4’s Concourse B expansion is expected to be completed by fall 2023. Concourse B will feature 28 gates and expanded security and baggage claim areas.

Delta is also slated to open a more exclusive “Delta One Club” at JFK in 2023. It will be the largest lounge in Delta’s network at 36,000 square feet and cater to the airline’s most premium passengers. It will be the airline’s first Delta One Club.

Meanwhile, Delta said its new $4 billion terminal at LaGuardia , which partially opened in June 2022, will be completed by the end of 2024. LGA’s Terminal C will cover 1.3 million ft.2 and have 37 gates across four concourses. Delta invested around $3.5 billion in the project, while the Port Authority spent $500 million to build new roadways and supporting infrastructure.

“New walkways connecting the arrivals and departures hall directly to the new concourses will open in advance of summer 2024, creating ever more efficient journeys through the airport as construction wraps up,” Delta said, adding: “The optimized terminal will better deliver the speed and efficiency New York travelers need, with up-to-date technologies like hands-free bag drop, self-service check-in and facial matching screening capabilities enabling seamless airport navigation.”

Delta described its heavy presence at JFK and LGA as a “dual-hub position in New York City.” The airline operates up to 470 daily flights to more than 120 destinations from the two airports.