Norse To Serve JFK From Fifth European Capital

Italy’s capital Rome will become the fifth destination in Norse Atlantic Airways’ network from June when the carrier launches a new route to New York.

Flights will link Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK) from June 19 using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The 6,861-km (3,704-nm) sector will be served daily.

Norse already serves New York from three European capitals at the present time, flying daily from London Gatwick (LGW), as well as 3X-weekly from both Berlin (BER) and Oslo (OSL). A fourth route from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) will start on March 26, flying daily.

“This new direct flight to New York JFK will complete the overall offering between the two cities with an outbound evening service which will enrich our customers’ travel options,” Aeroporti di Roma chief aviation officer Ivan Bassato said.

Norse’s flights will depart Rome at 7.30 p.m. and land in JFK at 11.00 p.m. The return flight leaves New York at 1 a.m. and arrives back in Rome at 3.45 p.m. The launch will see the airline enter an already competitive market that is served by four operators on a city pair basis.

During the summer 2023 season, Delta Air Lines and ITA Airways plan to serve FCO-JFK twice a day, while American Airlines will offer a daily flight. In addition, United Airlines will serve Rome Fiumicino daily from Newark (EWR).

Analysis of schedules data provided by OAG shows that Norse will have a seat capacity share of about 12.2% in the Rome-New York market once the route launches, offering around 4,732 two-way nonstop weekly seats. By peak summer, Delta will have a share of about 26.6%, followed by ITA on 21.4%, United on 20% and American on 19.8%.

Overall nonstop weekly capacity between Rome and New York will be around 33,900 two-way seats by mid-July, OAG data shows. This represents an increase of almost 16% on capacity levels during summer 2019.