FAA Grants San Jose Airport Funds To Improve Disability Access

Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in California has been granted nearly $11 million by the FAA for upgrades to ensure facilities comply with standards set by the US Americans with Disabilities Act.

The grant has been awarded via the infrastructure legislation passed by Congress in 2021. The work will focus on improving in-terminal facilities, such as wheelchair ramps. The Americans with Disabilities Act is a 1990 US law mandating equal access for people with disabilities.

“The funding from this grant will make vital improvements to the airport’s terminal and accessibility,” US Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California), the member of Congress who represents the Silicon Valley district where SJC is located, said in a statement.

“Americans with disabilities should be able to travel and access airport amenities fully and equally,” US Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California) added. “These funds will help improve Mineta San Jose International Airport and ensure it is accessible to everyone in our community."

Lofgren said a 2018 study had identified 1,760 disability access issues at SJC. These included physical access points, such as doors and wheelchair ramps, and also terminal elements such as display screens that can be difficult for visually impaired passengers to read.