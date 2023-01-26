Airline In Focus: Air India

Air India is the national carrier of India with its main hubs at Delhi and Mumbai airports. Indian Airlines merged with the carrier in Aug-2007. Air India's network covers domestic and regional destinations as well as international services to Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The carrier also operates international LCC subsidiary, Air India Express. Air India became a member of the Star Alliance on 11-July-2014.

India's Government signed a share purchase agreement with TATA Group on 25-Oct-2021 to acquire a 100% stake in Routes Asia 2023 attendee Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services PVT Limited.

On 27-Jan-2022, Air India announced TATA Group completed the process of acquiring and assuming operational control of Air India, Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services PVT Limited (AISATS).

On 29-Nov-2022, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing INR 20,585 million in Air India as part of the transaction. This gives SIA a 25.1% stake in an enlarged Air India group. SIA and Tata aim to complete the merger by Mar-2024, subject to regulatory approvals.