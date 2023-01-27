Baton Rouge Secures 'Monumental' Washington DC Route

American Airlines launch new nonstop service between Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) and Washington National (DCA) later this year—a route described as a “monumental” for the Louisiana city.

The airline will begin service on June 1, operating daily using a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet.

The route was secured with the help of a $2 million incentive package, half of which was allocated through the US Transportation Department’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. Baton Rouge was one of 25 applicants selected for funding in 2022 through the federal grant scheme.

“A nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington DC is monumental for our city and region,” said Sharon Weston Broome, the mayor-president of Baton Rouge. “Connecting the capital of Louisiana with our nation’s capital will bring tourists and businesses directly into Baton Rouge without having to travel through the New Orleans area.” She added that the nonstop flight has been a decade in the making.

Mike Edwards, Baton Rouge Metro Airport director of aviation, also noted the importance of the new route, particularly since Washington National is a slot-restricted airport.

He said: “We appreciate the confidence American Airlines has in our market by using these coveted slots to provide us with Washington nonstop service. It is vital that we as a community support the flights.”

OAG data shows that American serves two destinations from Baton Route at the present time, flying 4X-daily to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and 2X-daily to Charlotte (CLT).

Other scheduled flights from the airport include Delta Air Lines’ up to 4X-daily service to Atlanta (ALT), and United Airlines’ 4X-daily to Houston George Bush (IAH).