Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 30, 2023)

Jan. 30

Wizz Air is adding four routes from Armenia’s capital Yerevan (EVN) during the summer 2023 season. From April 30, service to Dortmund (DTM), Katowice (KTW) and Sofia (SOF) will each be 2X-weekly. From June 12, the ULCC will also begin flying to Prague (PRG) with two flights per week.

Spanish carrier Volotea has announced three new routes in Cagliari (CAG) to Athens (ATH), Barcelona (BCN) and Brindisi (BDS). The additions being the number of services offered from the airport to 16, seven of which are international. Flights to Barcelona will start on April 7, operating up to 3X-weekly. Service to Athens and Brindisi will begin on May 27, with each destination receiving two flights per week.

Lynx Air has launched its inaugural flight to the US, departing from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Orlando (MCO). The ULCC will operate four flights per week. “Lynx Air took to the Canadian skies for the very first time just over nine months ago, and we are excited to be already expanding across the border into the US,” CEO Merren McArthur said. Lynx’s US network will continue to expand over the next few weeks, with the planned launch of services out of Calgary to Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.