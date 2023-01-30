Bonza Outlines Inaugural Route Network

Australian startup Bonza has put its first flights on sale, introducing a network of 12 destinations connected by 15 routes.

The airline, which secured its air operator's certificate earlier this month, will begin commercial operations on Jan. 31, linking Sunshine Coast (MCY) and Whitsunday Coast (PPP). In total, 11 routes will be offered from its Sunshine Coast base to destinations including Cairns (CNS) and Port Macquarie (PQQ).

Flights from a second base at Melbourne Airport (MEL) are expected to go on sale “in a matter of weeks.” Once operational, Bonza expects its initial route map to cover 17 destinations and 27 services.

Bonza said 93% of these routes are not served by any other airline, and 96% have no other LCCs. In this way it aims to avoid competing against dominant incumbents Qantas and Virgin Australia.

“We’re delighted to be delivering on our commitment to make air travel more accessible,” CCO Carly Povey said. “We promised choice and better connectivity to the regions for less and we’ve been beyond delighted with the support for our mission.”

Bonza has three Boeing 737-8 aircraft at the present time but has plans to significantly grow its fleet.