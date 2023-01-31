Cyprus Airways To Open Flights To Dubai
The carrier said it has gained rights to operate to the Middle East airport.
Cyprus Airways will launch service between its Larnaca (LCA) base and Dubai (DXB), adding the UAE hub to its network.
The service will commence from March 27. “This new route will connect Cyprus to the Emirates, generating multiple connectivity options with the Middle East, Far East and many other global destinations,” Cyprus Airways said in a statement.
The carrier will compete with Emirates Airline on the route. Emirates operates daily Boeing 777 service on a Malta (MLA)-LCA-DXB routing.
Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said the new service represents “an important milestone” for the airline, adding: “Opening up flights to Dubai was high on our agenda and we have been working very hard to secure rights and slots to operate such services. The United Arab Emirates is another important gateway we are adding to our ever-increasing network.”
Cyprus’ flag carrier operates a fleet of two A320 aircraft, serving as many as 18 destinations during the peak of its summer schedule.