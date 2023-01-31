Cyprus Airways To Open Flights To Dubai

Cyprus Airways will launch service between its Larnaca (LCA) base and Dubai (DXB), adding the UAE hub to its network.

The service will commence from March 27. “This new route will connect Cyprus to the Emirates, generating multiple connectivity options with the Middle East, Far East and many other global destinations,” Cyprus Airways said in a statement.

The carrier will compete with Emirates Airline on the route. Emirates operates daily Boeing 777 service on a Malta (MLA)-LCA-DXB routing.

Cyprus added that its flights on the LCA-DXB route were made possible after the conclusion of “long negotiations” in which Cyprus Airways gained DXB slots allowing for 3X-weekly service. The airline said it will fly the LCA-DXB route 3X-weekly with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said the new service represents “an important milestone” for the airline, adding: “Opening up flights to Dubai was high on our agenda and we have been working very hard to secure rights and slots to operate such services. The United Arab Emirates is another important gateway we are adding to our ever-increasing network.”

Cyprus’ flag carrier operates a fleet of two A320 aircraft, serving as many as 18 destinations during the peak of its summer schedule.